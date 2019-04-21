Artificial intelligence is already changing and improving the nature of healthcare Image Credit: Getty

Abu Dhabi - The UAE yesterday launched a national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer services, assess government performance and increase living standards as well as to harness AI technology in the transport, tourism, health and education sectors.

The AI strategy 2031 was launched during Sunday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of Lt. Gen Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 aims at positioning the UAE as a global leader in artificial intelligence by 2031, and to develop an integrated system that employs artificial intelligence in vital areas in the UAE.

Shaikh Mohammad said that the UAE is moving ahead with its vision and aspirations through a well-defined plan for the UAE Centennial 2071. "We have launched a national strategy for artificial intelligence to make an integral part of our business, our lives and our government services." His Highness asserted that the UAE is ready to embrace technological advances and seeks to employ modern technology to enhance the quality of life.

The National AI Strategy 2031 includes eight strategic objectives, a number of initiatives, along with a number of initiatives aimed at employing artificial intelligence in vital areas such as education, government services and the community wellbeing. The strategy implementation is overseen by the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transactions, in coordination with a number of local and federal entities.

The eight objectives include: reaffirming UAE’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence, increasing the competitive edge of the AI sector in the UAE, establishing an incubator for AI innovations, employing AI in the field of customer services to improve the quality of life, attracting and training talents for jobs of the future, attracting leading research capabilities, providing a data-driven infrastructure to support AI experiments, and optimising AI governance and regulations.

A number of vital sector will witness an immediate positive impact from applying AI technologies, such as the national economy. AI applications are expected to contribute to the national GDP in the coming years, which would create new economic opportunities.

The strategy also will focus on the following fields of priorities during the first phase of implementation: resources and energy, logistics and transportation, tourism and hospitality, healthcare, and cyber security.

The strategy also includes a plan to build a well-established UAE brand of artificial intelligence through artificial intelligence activities that will make the UAE a test platform for artificial intelligence technology, provide enhanced services with advanced technology, training and qualification programmes, talent building, research, data development and governance.

The UAE Cabinet also adopted the National Strategy for Integrated Chemicals Management to improve the chemicals management systems in a unified manner at the national level, reduce their health and environmental impact, and manage risks As for legislative affairs, the UAE Cabinet adopted a number of decisions and laws within the framework of the organisation of government work. The resolutions included the preparation of a draft federal law to amend some provisions pertaining to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the amendment of some articles of the Federal Law on the Diplomatic and Consular Service.

The Cabinet approved granting of a school administration allowance to the managers of People of Determination centres at the Ministry of Community Development, to enhance the participation of the national workforce and develop their capabilities, efficiency, and productivity.

It reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council, FNC, on the Ministry of Health and Prevention's policy, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's policy, and the request by the FNC to discuss the Ministry of Economy's policy on supporting the tourism sector.

In international relations, the Cabinet adopted and ratified a number of international agreements, including the ratification of an agreement between the UAE and the Government of Botswana to avoid double taxation, as well as agreements with the Bahrain government, the Bhutan government and the Vanuatu government on air transport services.