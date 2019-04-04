The second edition of the Gov Games is being held at Jumierah’s Kite Beach

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Thursday attended part of the second edition of the Gov Games at Jumierah’s Kite Beach.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, is leading a team participating in the games. The games see the participation of168 teams from Dubai government departments in addition to other government entities from eight countries, competing to qualify for the final round on Saturday.

Shaikh Mohammad was briefed by Marwan Bin Eisa, Director of the Gov Games, about the terms and criteria applied to participants as well as the work mechanisms of judging panels, qual-ifications, semifinals and finals, which will take place on Saturday.