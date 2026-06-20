Safeguarding human dignity core UAE principle, says Jawaher Al Qasimi

She added, "In the rhythm of our daily lives, we often overlook the blessings that quietly shape our existence: the security of a home, the support of loved ones, the opportunity for children to learn and thrive, and the freedom to move through the world with confidence and hope. Yet among all these blessings, none is more fundamental than the ability to live in safety and dignity—a privilege whose true value is most deeply understood by those who have been forced to endure life without it."