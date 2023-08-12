Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to nurturing the growth and development of the youth.
Emphasising their integral role in the nation’s sustainable future, Sheikh Mohamed personally received a number of Emirati youth and shared a video of his meeting with them on X platform (Twitter), showcasing his interactive session with young Emiratis from across the UAE.
Celebrating International Youth Day which falls on August 12, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: “I met with young people from across the UAE and was filled with optimism by their ambition and their potential. On #InternationalYouthDay, we commit to enabling their ongoing growth as they prepare to lead the sustainable development of our nation.”
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his sentiments towards the younger generation. He said: “You serve as the role model for both the community and for the fellow youth. Reflect on the profound meaning and power of this. Throughout my life, my utmost priority is that no matter how much we develop, we must safeguard our good values and habits.”
Respecting elders
The UAE President also shed light on the importance of respecting and valuing the older generation, emphasising the need to treat them with kindness.
Engaging in a fruitful discussion, the youth seized this opportunity to share their innovative ideas with Sheikh Mohamed, spanning over fields like cybersecurity, computer science, programming, design, entrepreneurship, and innovation programs.
International Youth Day, first commemorated on August 12, 2000, is a UN-initiated event focused on raising global awareness about youth issues and celebrating their potential in shaping the world. This year’s theme, ‘Green Skills For Youth: Towards A Sustainable World’, aligns with the UAE’s vision and efforts.