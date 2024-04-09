Abu Dhabi: Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the advent of Eid Al Fitr.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the felicitous occasion and prayed to God to grant the leaders wellbeing and good health, and further progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations.