Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Monday at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Dr. Mokgweetsi Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, who is on an official visit to the country.
Sheikh Saud and President Masisi discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations between the UAE and Botswana to serve the common interests of the two countries at various levels.
Sheikh Saud praised the growing partnership between the two countries in various fields.
For his part, Masisi affirmed his country’s endeavors to strengthen cooperation relations with the UAE, and commended the Emirates’ prestigious status at the regional and global levels.