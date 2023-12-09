Sharjah: Vintage car collectors and enthusiasts set off from the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) on a first-of-its-kind tour in the country, covering a distance of 300 kilometres round trip to mark the UAE Union Day.
Rally participants toured the prominent landmarks of the emirate that narrate the history of the country and reveal development stages under the guidance of the founding leaders and the UAE rulers.
Participants in the Route 71 rally trekked across the desert and mountainous areas of the emirate, passing by landmarks such as the Resistance Monument in Khor Fakkan, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the Badayer Oasis, and others.
44 vintage cars
More than 44 vintage cars spanning various eras — some dating back to 1929, such as the 1929 Bugatti — participated in the Route 71, which aimed to foster national unity among participants, create an interactive environment combining a passion for vintage cars and celebrate the Emirati national identity.
Ali Mohamed Saab, a vintage car enthusiast, said the rally created a fitting atmosphere for a momentous occasion, providing participants with an opportunity to learn about the history and culture of the emirate.
Saab was impressed by the Mleiha Archaeological Center, one of the most important archaeological sites in the emirate, housing a collection of rare and distinctive artefacts.
Mohamed Fawzi, a Kuwaiti vintage car enthusiast and social media influencer, expressed his happiness in joining the trek in his 1989 Mercedes. He said, “It is an unconventional and beautiful way to celebrate this occasion, bringing participants together to mark UAE’s Union Day and providing an opportunity to exchange experiences and unique stories about vintage cars.”