DoH said that exempting violators of entry and residence laws from fees and fines for not renewing health insurance includes all those who submit requests to settle their status from health insurance fines.

The UAE’s two-month visa amnesty programme, which began on Sunday, September 1, allowing those residing illegally in the UAE to either regularise their residency status or leave the country without paying fines, has seen a steady stream of applicants seeking to avail the offer.

ICP had previously announced that there would be no overstay fine nor any exit fee to be collected.