ABU DHABI: In line with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security’s (ICP) decision to grant a two-month grace period starting September 1, 2024 for violators of entry and residence rules, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced a waiver of health insurance fines for the applicants.
In a statement issued yesterday, DoH said it is offering a waiver of health insurance fines for the violators, provided their requests for status adjustment are approved by the ICP.
DoH said that exempting violators of entry and residence laws from fees and fines for not renewing health insurance includes all those who submit requests to settle their status from health insurance fines.
The UAE’s two-month visa amnesty programme, which began on Sunday, September 1, allowing those residing illegally in the UAE to either regularise their residency status or leave the country without paying fines, has seen a steady stream of applicants seeking to avail the offer.
ICP had previously announced that there would be no overstay fine nor any exit fee to be collected.
Those who wopt to leave the country will not get an entry ban and they can return to the UAE any time with the right visa.