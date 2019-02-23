News breaks that the cause of death is a result of accidental drowning. Toxicology reports also reveal traces of alcohol in her body and water in her lungs. Dubai Police transfer the case to Dubai Public Prosecution to carry out “regular legal proceedings”, according to Dubai Media Office. India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, earlier informs the Indian media that they had got clearance from Dubai authorities to release the body, however with “a new development” with the case being referred to Dubai Public Prosecution, the repatriation is left “open ended”, according to a diplomatic source. It later transpires that referring the case to Public Prosecution is a routine requirement before releasing the body. News then comes through that Boney has been taken to Bur Dubai Police Station for questioning. Police take his statement and he is allowed to return to his hotel room.