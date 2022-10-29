Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended on Friday a reception hosted by Jiří Slavík, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day, at the Hilton Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah.
The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah wished the Czech Republic and its people continued progress and prosperity.
In a speech during the ceremony, the Czech ambassador praised the efforts of the UAE’s leadership and their wise policies, highlighting the close ties between the two countries, stressing the Czech Republic’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE across various fields.