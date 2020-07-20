Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed the results of the Dubai Government Employee Happiness Index. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Government departments across Dubai have been ranked in terms of employee happiness, with Dubai Statistics Centre named as the best place to work in 2019.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Sunday reviewed the results of the Dubai Government Employee Happiness Index for the year 2019. Scores for the index were obtained through a survey conducted as part of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai. The average employee happiness rate of Dubai Government entities surveyed for the index was 85 per cent.

Dubai Statistics Centre was ranked the highest with an employee happiness rating of 97.16 per cent, followed by Dubai Public Prosecution with 93.56 per cent and Dubai Police with 91.95 per cent. The average rates achieved for the four main indicators of the index were 86 per cent for job loyalty; 84 per cent for positivity; 84 per cent for job satisfaction and 85 per cent for functional harmony.

Sheikh Hamdan directed government entities to use the index results to develop initiatives to further improve employee happiness levels, and directed the 10 lowest ranked government entities to immediately undertake initiatives to improve the work environment. He also commissioned a new survey to evaluate the progress achieved by government entities in creating safe and supportive working environments for their employees in 2020, in line with the highest international standards, taking into account employee policies adopted amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

“I congratulate Dubai Statistics Centre, Dubai Public Prosecution and Dubai Police for achieving the top three ranks in the Index. My message to them is that the happiness of government employees contributes to raising the happiness of the community,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

According to the index, Dubai Media Incorporated (66.71 per cent), the Community Development Authority (62.38 per cent) and Dubai Culture (60.9 per cent) were the least happy places to work.

“The happiness of our employees is one of Dubai government’s highest priorities. We have achieved considerable progress in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to embed happiness as a core value in the workplace. Ensuring a happy workforce creates the essential foundation for teamwork and excellence,” he said.

"It is very encouraging to see that the highest scores in the index were achieved for the job loyalty indicator. This assures us that we are on the right track. I invite all government departments to work together to achieve Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid's goal to create the world’s happiest work environment within Dubai government.”