Dubai: The next Ramadan is expected to begin on March 1, 2025, according to astronomical calculations, says UAE astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Association.
Al Jarwan explained that the crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan will be seen on Friday, February 28, 2025. Consequently, Saturday, March 1, 2025, will be the first day of the holy month. These calculations are based on precise astronomical observations and serve as an important guide for Muslims in planning for this significant period of fasting, prayer and reflection.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a time when Muslims worldwide engage in fasting from dawn until sunset, refraining from food, drink and other physical needs. It is a period of deep spiritual reflection, increased devotion and worship. The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon, which is why astronomical calculations and observations play a crucial role in its announcement.