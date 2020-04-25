The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a reduction in regular working hours for all private sector workers in the country by two hours during Ramadan 2020.

Ramadan started on April 24, Friday and is expected to last for 29-30 days based on the lunar calendar. Get updated prayer timings daily with Gulf News.

In implementation of guidelines in place in the UAE to battle COVID-19, many employees are working from home. In Dubai, offices and businesses have been asked to reduce staff at the offices to 30 per cent or less while the rest work from home. Government offices have also started strict work from home policies in line with COVID-19 efforts being taken in the country.