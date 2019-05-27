Abu Dhabi: The Cancer Patient Care Society — Rahma- has contributed to the treatment of 65 cancer patients since the beginning of 2019, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 142 needy patients of 23 nationalities over the past two years. The cost of treatment was estimated at Dh3.8 million.

Abdulla Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General Rahma Cancer Patient Care Society; said Rahma has achieved great success since its founding in 2015, both in terms of raising cancer awareness in the community, or providing material and moral support to patients and their families.