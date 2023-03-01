Doha: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on Wednesday received Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court.
Sheikh Tahnoun and Sheikh Mansour conveyed greetings from UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sheikh Tamim, as well as his wishes for progress and prosperity to Qatar and its people.
Sheikh Tamim reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.
The two sides discussed fraternal bilateral relations and avenues to strengthen them in various spheres. They also exchanged views on a number of topics of common interest.