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Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Lawrence Wong tours iconic mosque, embracing UAE's values of tolerance

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Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, and a number of senior Singaporean officials.

The Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors, accompanied by Dr. Yousif Abdallah Alobaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

Dr. Alobaidli briefed them on the mosque’s history and its cultural message promoting coexistence, tolerance, and openness to others, values inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father. He also highlighted the Centre’s significant role in showcasing the true essence of Islamic culture and enhancing cross-cultural communication among peoples around the world.

Cultural tour specialist Rawdha Al Marzooqi provided the Prime Minister and the delegation with an overview of the mosque’s exquisite artistic and architectural features, showcasing the finest examples of Islamic art and design through the ages. The tour illustrated how diverse architectural styles harmoniously blend within the mosque’s structure, reflecting the beauty of cultural unity and creativity.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s beauty, a compass inspired by its chandeliers, and a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace”, a publication that highlights the mosque’s unique architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey to discover its architectural and artistic splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” Award.

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