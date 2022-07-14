Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s speech emphasised that the UAE’s journey will continue to achieve all its objectives and preserve the country’s gains.
Sheikh Humaid said the success of the journey was thanks to the wisdom and far-sighted vision of the leadership and the strong bonds between the UAE people and its leaders.
The speech reflected the prosperous present and the promising future that generations aspire to, especially with the beginning of the second 50th of the Union that unites Emiratis, Sheikh Humaid said.
“His Highness’ speech confirmed the continuity of the Union’s approach, the journey of development, the national Emirati values, and the principles of the founding founders, as well as the empowerment phase led by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In the coming phase, we will go steadily, starting from the point of success achieved by the UAE, to reach the highest international levels in various fields,” Sheikh Humaid said.
Sheikh Humaid said the harmony and cohesion between the leaders of the UAE and Emiratis was shown to the world in the speech, in which Sheikh Mohamed addressed his brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE people and UAE residents.
Sheikh Mohamed’s speech mirrored his Arab and Islamic noble values through his keenness on direct communication with his people, fulfilling their aspirations and goals, give attention to human cadres, preserving their human dignity, building minds, uniting hearts, and achieving comprehensive renaissance and economic prosperity.
The speech carried noble values that represent Sheikh Mohamed’s vision to enhance the country’s global stature at political, economic, and humanitarian levels, Sheikh Humaid said.
Sheikh Humaid recalled the UAE President’s words — “We will continue” — that emphasise the UAE’s achievements have no limits given its humanitarian legacy and provision of assistance to all mankind, as well as preserving the homeland’s sovereignty, gains and achievements.