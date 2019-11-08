Islamabad: Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his re-election for a fourth five-year term as the country's President by the Supreme Council of the Union.

"The President and the Prime Minister have lauded the visionary leadership of Sheikh Khalifa and his invaluable contribution to UAE's progress and prosperity," Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement last night.