Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad.
Ambassador Al Zaabi delivered an invitation to the Prime Minister Sharif from the UAE leadership inviting him to attend COP28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.
Prime Minister Sharif thanked the UAE leadership for the invitation. He also expressed his gratitude for their support in relief efforts in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan last year.
He appreciated UAE’s role in combating climate change and expressed the hope that UAE’s stewardship of COP28 would yield meaningful outcomes for countries like Pakistan, which are most vulnerable to climate change.
Recalling his successful visit to UAE in January this year, the Prime Minister emphasised that it was the common resolve of the leadership of both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.
Prime Minister also stated that the UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.