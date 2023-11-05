Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence to embark on the commencement of the Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The humanitarian campaign is carried out by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and other humanitarian and charity organisations.
Sheikh Mohamed instructed the Ministry of Health and the Health Department-Abu Dhabi to initiate the voluntary registration for its doctors as well as those registered with the ERC and other humanitarian and charitable foundations.