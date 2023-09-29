Tirana: On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived on Friday in Tirana on a working visit to Albania.
On his arrival at the Tirana International Airport, Sheikh Khaled was welcomed by Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Energy, and a number of Albanian officials. The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Albania.