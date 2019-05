Nationals from the UAE and Peru no longer need a visa to travel between the two countries. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The UAE and the Republic of Peru have signed a mutual visa waiver for travellers between nationals of the two countries.

The agreement was announced on Sunday, and signed at the headquarters of the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Yaqoub Yousuf Al Hosani, assistant minister for international organisations affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Nestor Bolizio Bardales, minister of foreign affairs of Peru.

According to a tweet posted by the UAE Embassy at the capital city of Lima, the visa exemption seeks to facilitate human mobility, boost tourism and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The total number of countries that offer visa-free entry to UAE nationals has gone to over 155. In 2018 Henley Passport Index ranked the UAE passport as the 23rd most powerful in the world in all categories.

Visa waiver for Emiratis

Country/ Status

Albania, visa-free / 90 days Andorra, visa-free Antigua and Barbuda, visa-free Argentina, visa-free / 90 days Armenia, visa-free / 180 days Austria, visa-free Bahamas, visa-free / 90 days Bahrain, visa-free Barbados, visa-free Belarus, visa-free Belgium, visa-free Bosnia and Herzegovina, visa-free Botswana, visa-free Brazil, visa-free / 30 days Brunei, visa-free Bulgaria, visa-free Burkina Faso, visa-free Chad, visa-free Chile, visa-free China, visa-free Colombia, visa-free Costa Rica, visa-free / 90 days Croatia, visa-free Cyprus, visa-free Czech Republic, visa-free Denmark, visa-free Dominica, visa-free Dominican Republic, visa-free Ecuador, visa-free Egypt, visa-free El Salvador, visa-free Estonia, visa-free Fiji, visa-free Finland, visa-free France, visa-free Gambia, visa-free Georgia, visa-free / 360 days Germany, visa-free Greece, visa-free Grenada, visa-free Guatemala, visa-free Haiti, visa-free / 90 days Honduras, visa-free Hong Kong, visa-free Hungary, visa-free Iceland, visa-free Indonesia, visa-free Ireland, visa-free Italy, visa-free Japan, visa waiver registration / 30 days Jordan, visa-free Kazakhstan, visa-free / 30 days Kosovo, visa-free Kuwait, visa-free Kyrgyzstan, visa-free Latvia, visa-free Lebanon, visa-free Liechtenstein, visa-free Lithuania, visa-free Luxembourg, visa-free Macedonia, visa-free Malaysia, visa-free / 90 days Mali, visa-free Malta, visa-free Mauritius, visa-free / 90 days Mexico, visa-free / 180 days Micronesia, visa-free Moldova, visa-free / 90 days Monaco, visa-free Montenegro, visa-free Morocco, visa-free / 90 days Nauru, visa-free Netherlands, visa-free New Zealand, visa-free Nicaragua, visa-free Norway, visa-free Oman, visa-free Palestinian Territories, visa-free Panama, visa-free Philippines, visa-free Poland, visa-free Portugal, visa-free Qatar, visa-free * Permission to travel is needed Romania, visa-free Russian Federation, visa-free Saint Kitts and Nevis, visa-free / 90 days Saint Lucia, visa-free San Marino, visa-free Sao Tome and Principe, visa-free Saudi Arabia, visa-free Serbia, visa-free / 90 days Seychelles, visa-free Singapore, visa-free Slovakia, visa-free Slovenia, visa-free Solomon Islands, visa-free South Korea, visa-free Spain, visa-free St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sudan, visa-free Swaziland, visa-free Sweden, visa-free Switzerland, visa-free Syria, visa-free Thailand, visa-free Tonga, visa-free Tunisia, visa-free / 90 days Ukraine, visa-free / 90 days Uruguay, visa-free Vanuatu, visa-free / 90 days Vatican City, visa-free Zimbabwe, visa-free

Countries granting Emiratis entry visa online

The United Kingdom and Northern Ireland www.visa4uk.fco.gov.uk/home/welcome

Republic of Turkey www.evisa.gov.tr/en/

The Republic of India indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/tvoa.html

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka www.eta.gov.lk/

Countries granting Emiratis entry visa on arrival

Angola, pre-visa on arrival / 28 days *Needs to apply through the website prior to arrival Australia, eVisa (fast track) Bangladesh, visa on arrival / 30 days Bolivia, visa on arrival / eVisa / 90 days Burundi, eVisa by email Cambodia, visa on arrival / eVisa / 30 days Cape Verde, visa on arrival Comoros, visa on arrival Democratic Republic of Congo, visa on arrival / 30 days Cote d'Ivoire, visa on arrival Cuba, tourist card issued through the Cuban Embassy in Riyadh or Cuba travel Services in Miami, California, New York Djibouti, eVisa Ethiopia, visa on arrival Gabon, visa on arrival / eVisa / 90 days Guinea, visa on arrival / 90 days Guinea-Bissau, visa on arrival / eVisa Guyana, visa on arrival / 30 days Iran, visa on arrival / 30 days Kenya, eVisa / 90 days Laos, visa on arrival / 30 days Lesotho, eVisa Liberia, visa on arrival (by email) Macao, visa on arrival Madagascar, visa on arrival Malawi, visa on arrival / 30 days Maldives, visa on arrival Marshall Islands, visa on arrival / 90 days Mauritania, visa on arrival Mozambique, visa on arrival Nepal, visa on arrival Niger, visa on arrival / 30 days Palau, visa on arrival / 30 days Paraguay, visa on arrival / 30 days Rwanda, visa on arrival / eVisa / 30 days Samoa, visa on arrival Senegal, visa on arrival / 90 days Sierra Leone, eVisa by email Somalia, visa on arrival / 30 days Sri Lanka, visa on arrival Taiwan, eVisa / 90 days Tajikistan, eVisa Tanzania, visa on arrival Timor-Leste, visa on arrival Togo, visa on arrival / 7 days Turkey, eVisa / 90 days Tuvalu, visa on arrival Uganda, visa on arrival / eVisa Uzbekistan, eVisa / 30 days Vietnam, eVisa Yemen, visa on arrival Zambia, visa on arrival / eVisa / 90 days Zimbabwe, visa on arrival