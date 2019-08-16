Abu Dhabi: Nine candidate registration centres will start receiving applications for Federal National Council (FNC) membership this week.

All eligible potential candidates wishing to submit their applications can do so at centres in their respective emirate from Sunday to Thursday, between 8am to 3pm. There are three centres in Abu Dhabi, and one each in Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

The National Elections Committee (NEC) has made all registration forms for candidates available on its website and candidates can submit forms and two passport photos at registration centres in person or through an agent.

The NEC said documents required include Emirates ID, family book, and a Police Clearance (Good Conduct) Certiciate addressed to the NEC, in addition to registration fees. Government and military employees who are interested in applying must submit a certificate stating that they have been granted leave from work from the date announcing the final list of candidates on September 3 until the elections on October 5.

Members of the judiciary who wish to apply must also submit a certificate to prove they have resigned from their job.