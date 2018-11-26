Abu Dhabi: As many as 378,000 Emiratis will enter the job market of the country within the next 15 years, Nasser Juma Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said at the Aqdar World Summit in the capital on Monday.
It’s estimated that the Emiratis will make eight per cent of the overall job market by 2031. However, the new entrants in the workforce should be thoughtfully positioned in the economy given the overall size of the labour market, the minister said while delivering his speech on the “role of human resources in sustainable development”.
The second three-day Aqdar World Summit was opened Monday morning by Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), which was also attended by Shaikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, and Hussain Bin Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.
The need to invest in people
The summit aims to empower individuals, develop their capabilities, sharpen their skills, widen their horizons to overcome the challenges they face today and prepare them for future. The goal is to invest in human capital to achieve stable societies and sustainable economic developments.
The minister stressed the need to invest in people and well educate them to achieve the sustainable economic developments in the country. “This is very simple formula which was adopted by Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan 40 years ago,” he said.
“The world labour market is changing rapidly because of new technological developments and so we have to prepare ourself accordingly,” he said.
The summit was organised by the Khalifa Empowerment Programme “Aqdar” in cooperation with Index conferences and exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, the United Nations, the National Archives, the Ministry of Education, along with a number of local institutions and entities.
Shaikh Nahayan said: “This summit is a powerful expression that young people represent our hopes and aspirations for a more successful and prosperous future as they are the leaders of tomorrow who will contribute to the development of society and to build a better world.”
He said Shaikh Zayed strongly focused on human development in all its dimensions, and was keen to enable all sons and daughters of the nation to contribute fully in all fields: national, regional and global as he knew for granted that this is the way for UAE to be a pivotal country in the region and world.