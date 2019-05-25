34,000 people from seven countries to benefit from the initiative

Dubai: Supporting the ‘Well of Hope’ initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has announced digging of wells in seven countries.

Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, announced that the municipality will dig water wells in areas with drinking water scarcity in seven countries around the world.

The initiative will benefit 34,300 people in Bangladesh, Benin, Brazil, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Tajikistan.

The announcement came during the municipality’s hosting of the Well of Hope pumping devices in the newly opened Quranic Park.

Hundreds of municipality’s employees participated in the initiative by pumping and filling hundreds of water bottles for the campaign through the virtual water pumping devices of the Well of Hope competition.