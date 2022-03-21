Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has paid rich tributes to Emirati mothers as well as mothers around the world.
Tweeting on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Mothers symbolise goodness and giving. They anchor families and raise heroes. The values and morals they instill in their children influence generations to come. On Mother’s Day and every day, we reaffirm our love and gratitude towards them and praying for their everlasting wellbeing and happiness.”
Every year, the UAE joins the world in observing the Mother’s Day, celebrated on March 21. The country has done much to support and empower mothers. In 2003, the UAE established the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood to take care of all issues related to the development, welfare and well-being of mothers and children.
In 2018, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and 'Mother of the Nation', instructed the Council to prepare a national strategy titled 'UAE mother, child and youth-friendly' in cooperation with its strategic partners.
The strategy underscored the leadership’s continuous efforts to encourage the contributions of mothers, children, and youth of determination in building society and empowering them in all cultural, knowledge and health sectors in addition to different aspects of care and protection, infrastructure and services.
Pursuing the steps of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the UAE's leadership extends special support for women, paving the way before them to practise their political, social and economic rights, including education, work and parliamentary life, based on values of justice, equality, citizenship and gender balance.