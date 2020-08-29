The UAE today is the region’s largest financial, business and innovation hub: Mohammed

The UAE today is the region’s largest financial, business and innovation hub thanks to the country’s logistical system, which is the strongest and most efficient of its kind in the region, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid during a meeting on Saturday. Image Credit:

Dubai: The UAE today is the region’s largest financial, business and innovation hub thanks to the country’s logistical system, which is the strongest and most efficient of its kind in the region, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE’s logistical excellence will not be maintained or strengthened without bolstering the quality of the country’s infrastructure and developing the transport sector, Sheikh Mohammed added.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came during a meeting with a team from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The meeting discussed the main pillars of the ministry’s 10-year roadmap for energy, Infrastructure, housing and transportation.

Qualitative leap

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We want to achieve a qualitative leap in infrastructure, energy and transportation projects in line with a vision that combines inclusiveness and integration, takes into account balance and sustainability and enhances the UAE’s competitiveness regionally and globally”.

The meeting aimed to identify the objectives of work for the next ten years in line with the 50-year strategy and as part of a comprehensive vision intended to enhance the UAE’s competitiveness globally, support the sustainability of the infrastructure, and design and develop development projects that lead the UAE to a completely new and qualitative phase.

Essential pillars

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the indicators of the UAE’s global leadership in the energy, infrastructure and housing sectors, highlighting that energy and infrastructure projects are essential pillars to enhance the UAE’s leadership in such sectors.

It is worth mentioning that the UAE has been ranked first in the world in terms of getting electricity – procedures, time, and cost, and the percentage of people with access to electricity. The UAE has also been ranked first in the region and 7th in the world in the quality of roads infrastructure.

“The private sector is the engine of future work and we will spare no effort to enhance its contribution to infrastructure, energy, transportation and housing projects,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

10-year plan

During the meeting, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the ministry’s 10-year plan, saying that the plan aims at integrating the energy, infrastructure, housing and transportation sectors into one comprehensive asset management system, and the purpose is to enhance the services and ensure sustainability.

He said the new comprehensive asset management system would reduce maintenance cost by twenty per cent.

Al Mazrouei also outlined the strategy and initiatives dedicated to electricity and future energy for the next 50 years, and mechanisms of continuously providing these services.