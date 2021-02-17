Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received a letter from Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.
The letter covered the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and ways of strengthening their overall cooperation and coordination, under the framework of their strategic partnership, as well as several issues of mutual concern.
Ramzan Kadyrov, President of Chechnya, delivered the letter during a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Kadyrov and extended his sincere greetings to President Putin while wishing the Russian Federation and its people further development and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohammed and Kadyrov also discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Chechnya and ways of developing it in all areas.
Kadyrov congratulated Sheikh Mohammed and the UAE’s leadership and people for the successful journey of the Hope Probe to the orbit of Mars, as part of a historic scientific mission.
Sheikh Mohammed thanked Kadyrov for his honest feelings about the UAE’s success in realising this international project and wished him and his people further advancement and wellbeing.
Kadyrov thanked the UAE’s leadership for its initiatives that aim to support other countries overcome the coronavirus pandemic and commended the medical supplies sent by the UAE to Chechnya to support local health workers.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.