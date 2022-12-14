Dubai: The UAE-made Rashid Rover has sent its first message to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Al Khawaneej, three days after its successful launch.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account to announce MBRSC’s receipt of the message.
“From 440,000 km far from Earth, the Rashid Rover has sent the first message to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Al Khawaneej. All the Rover’s devices and systems work properly. The Rover has started entering the moon’s orbit in preparation to land on the moon in the next few months,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
