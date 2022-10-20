Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday received Dimitar Kovačevski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, at the Al Marmoom Majlis in Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the PM of the Republic of North Macedonia, underscoring the UAE’s keenness to foster relations with friendly countries to promote cooperation in various fields. The meeting focused on the importance of collaboration between the UAE and North Macedonia across various sectors in the best interests of the peoples of both countries. The discussions also explored ways to boost bilateral commercial partnerships and promote mutual investments that can support the two countries’ development efforts.
Dimitar Kovačevski expressed his pleasure at meeting Sheikh Mohammed and his pride in the strong relations between the Republic of North Macedonia and the United Arab Emirates. He said he hoped to see even greater cooperation between the two countries in various vital fields.
Also present during the meeting were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.
On the Macedonian side, Fatmir Besimi, Minister of Finance; Blagoj Bochvarski, Minister of Transport and Communications; Ljupco Nikolovski, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy; and Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE, were present during the meeting.