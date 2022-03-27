Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday received Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani explored new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region, in various fields to serve the development goals of both nations.
Welcoming the Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the strong relationship between the UAE and Iraq. The Vice President and Masrour Barzani also discussed a number of regional and global topics of mutual interest.
Barzani expressed his happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohammed, and highlighted the close bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kurdistan region in Iraq. He expressed the hope that the visit will usher in a new phase of cooperation across various key sectors.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.