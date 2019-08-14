Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received on Wednesday His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Their Highnesses exchanged views on national issues related to Emiratis to ensure their needs are met across all areas, while also contributing to the sustainable development of the country and its global stature.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, was present at the meeting.