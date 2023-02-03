Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today offered his condolences on the death of prominent Emirati businessman and former minister Mohammed Saeed Rashid Al Mulla, who passed away yesterday at 97.
During his visit of the mourning Majlis, Sheikh Mohammed expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to dwell him in Paradise and grant them the strength to sustain his loss.
The family expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his sincere condolences.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.