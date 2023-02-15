Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Excellency Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the closing day of the World Government Summit. The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Ali Asadov explored ways in which both the UAE and Azerbaijan can expand cooperation in various vital sectors to support their sustainable development goals.
The meeting also discussed the bilateral relationship between the two countries and their shared desire to constantly seek new ways to enhance joint coordination and exchange knowledge and expertise across various fields, including trade, tourism, green economy, and renewable energy. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global topics of mutual concern.
The meeting examined the World Government Summit’s goal of generating insights on how the region and the world can work together to tackle critical challenges and unlock new opportunities for sustainable development.
Also attending the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Managing Director of the WGS.