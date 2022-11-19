Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain in Al Marmoum, Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; were also present during the meeting.
The leaders discussed ways to further boost ties between the UAE and Bahrain in different areas and identify new collaboration opportunities to benefit the people of the two countries. Both sides hailed the historically strong ties between the two nations.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the shared perspective of the two countries on various regional and international issues and the importance of boosting collaboration to further enhance the prosperity of the people.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs; and Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of the Bahraini Royal Diwan.