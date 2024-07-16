Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (45) of 2024 on the Board of Trustees of Noor Dubai Foundation, chaired by the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority.

According to the Decree, Nasser Khalifa Al Budoor will serve as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include: Obaid Muhair bin Suroor; Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat; Dr. Manal Omran Taryam; Ahmad Yousuf Habib Hassan Al Yousuf, and Sherif Mohammad Nabil Bishara.

The new Decree annuls Decree No. (17) of 2022 on the formation of the Board of Trustees of Noor Dubai Foundation. Decree No. (45) of 2024 is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Noor Dubai Foundation, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, was established in 2008 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.