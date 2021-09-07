Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on the 40th anniversary of his assumption to power as the Ruler of Ajman.
“My brother, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi ... 40 years in serving the nation ... 40 years of being a partner and a founding leader in the UAE’s march of building ... Sheikh Humaid engraved his name in our country’s history and entrenched his love in the hearts of the UAE people ... May All bless you, Abu Ammar,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
On September 6, 2021, Sheikh Humaid marked the 40th anniversary of becoming the Ruler of Ajman, succeeding his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who ruled Ajman for 54 years, from 1928 until he passed away on September 6, 1981, at the age of 79.
Sheikh Humaid is one of the founders of the UAE. He also contributed to the establishment of the Union as his father’s representative and has worked with devotion and loyalty to support the Union and its foundations.