Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decision No. (6) of 2020 appointing members of the Dubai Nuclear Energy Committee, on Sunday.
According to the Decision, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer chairs the Committee and Engineer Waleed Ali Salman is the Vice Chairman.
Members of the Committee include Dr. Riad Belhoul, Dr. Abdul Kader Al Khayat, Dr. Ali Mohammed Shaheen Ahmed and Engineer Youssef Ahmed Nasrallah. The Decision is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.