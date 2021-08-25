Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, Their Highnesses exchanged friendly conversations and addressed several issues concern-ing the nation and its citizens and approved a new package of strategic projects in the UAE.
“We will start a new phase of internal and external growth,” tweeted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, adding “The next is better and we call on all UAE people to be optimistic with the future of a country led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his brothers,”.
For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed tweeted: “Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Rashid. We discussed upcoming strategic projects and the future direction of our government. Under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa, our economy is growing stronger, more competitive and able to adapt to global change.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; as well as other Sheikhs and senior officials.