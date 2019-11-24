Stresses the key role they play in building bridges of communication

Abu Dhabi: The role of ambassadors in building bridges of communication that serve the interests of different countries was emphasised by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday.

Receiving the credentials of several foreign ambassadors to the UAE at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, he said, “You, ambassadors play an important role in building bridges of communication that serve our countries’ higher interests and ensure fruitful cooperation that benefits all.”

Present at the ceremony were Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance

Sheikh Mohammed received the credentials of ambassadors of Norway, Panama, the United States of America, Zimbabwe, India, Canada, Kenya, Guatemala and Algeria.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in boosting cooperation and friendly relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

The new ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their presidents and heads of government to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Shaikh Mohammad said the doors of the government are always open for joint consultations and exchange of constructive views and ideas that would open up new avenues of co-operation between states and their people for the welfare and benefit of all.