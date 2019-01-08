Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday launched the National Expert Programme to develop a diverse base of national cadres and consultants who will help advance the UAE development progress.
Launched at the Founder’s Memorial, the first batch of the programme will feature 20 Emiratis who will be trained and qualified to be independent experts in 20 vital sectors. This comes in line with the national priorities and to support the UAE’s vision and initiatives aiming to build a knowledge-based economy.
Shaikh Mohammad expressed his hope that the programme will help create a rich base of national experts through developing their personal skills and tools to be up to scratch with the requirements of the current and future phase.
He stressed the UAE’s keenness to utilise the potential of its citizens to achieve the country’s ambitious goals and vision.
“Today’s achievements would not have been possible without the outstanding efforts of Emirati citizens. A top priority for the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan was the human capital as they are the most precious treasure for the nation. Shaikh Zayed has always been proud of his citizens and we are delighted today that we have national experts and cadres who lead and guide. We are proud of and highly appreciate our national cadres”, Shaikh Mohammad said.
Addressing the national experts, Shaikh Mohamad said, “Your country is a model in the region, and you are the example for others to lead by. Credibility is the hallmark of the UAE and we will inculcate it in generations to come. The UAE is an example for credibility and you, my sons, will build on it and keep the UAE a beacon of hope in the region.” Shaikh Mohammad said.
“Today, we are living in a changing and fast-moving era. We need to be always proactive and innovative. We have the experience that this country has built our country and we want to strengthen and develop it professionally. We are in a country that does not know the impossible and its sons look to the future with optimism, hope and ambition,” Shaikh Mohammad added.
Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, who will also be in charge of overseeing the programme, hailed the programme and said that the graduates will be the cornerstone of building a network of pioneers to be built over the coming years.
“By 2022, we look forward to graduating five batches with 100 experts who will meet at least once a year. They will develop the basis for building a coherent network of national expertise that will drive future development,” Al Gergawi added
National Expert Programme categories:
Social Development Sector will include six participants and will be led by:
■ Government Services and Public Administration: Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Quality of Life
■ Community and Social Services: Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development.
■ Health and Wellbeing: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Hamed, Chairman of the Health Department-Abu Dhabi
■ Culture: Noora Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.
■ Education and Social Development: Dr Ahmad Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills
■ Sports: Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.
Economy Development will include five participants and will be led by:
■ Business and Financial Services: Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Chairman of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec), Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mubadala Investment Company.
■ Tourism, Retail and Entertainment: Saif Saeed Gobash, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
■ Manufacturing: Humaid Abdullah Al Shimmari, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate and Capital Officer.
■ Media and Creative Industries: Mona Ganem Al Merri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office
■ Research and Development: Sarah Bint Yousuf Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences-
Infrastructure and Environment will feature five participants and will be supervised by:
■ Construction,development and management of real estate and assets: Mohammad Ali Alabbar, founder and chairman of Emaar Properties PJSC
■ Smart Government: Hamad Al Mansouri, Director General of Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA),
■ Logistics and Transportation: Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)
■ Energy Resources: Dr Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State.
■ Environment: Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.
Security and Foreign Affairs will involve four participants and will be overseen by:
■ Security Affairs: Major General Mohammad Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police.
■ Food Security: Mariam Mohammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food Security,
■ Foreign Aid and Charitable Activities: Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation,
■ Diplomacy and International Affairs: Saeed Mohammad Al Eter Al Danhani, Director General of the Public Diplomacy Office