Crown Prince expresses keenness to enhance cooperation and to advance relations further

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second-term election win.

Shaikh Mohammad congratulated the Prime Minister and the BJP on the win over the phone, wishing Modi success in serving the nation.

Shaikh Mohammad expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation and to advance UAE-India relations further. He also wished the Indian government and people further progress and prosperity.

The Indian Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to Shaikh Mohammad for the congratulatory call and kind gesture, adding that he hoped to advance bilateral ties between the two countries.