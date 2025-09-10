Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

The milestone marks a significant step toward shaping the future of smart and sustainable mobility in the UAE. Sheikh Saud said the trial reflects the UAE’s vision of building a future grounded in innovation and sustainability.

The Ruler also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the RAK Transport Authority and XPENG AEROHT, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, to develop and deploy flying vehicle technologies in the emirate for tourism, leisure, and rescue operations.

He added, “The greatest challenge of our time is creating sustainable cities and cleaner transport systems. Today, from Ras Al Khaimah, we reaffirm our role in this global movement. Launching this vehicle is not just a technical achievement—it is a bridge from the present to the future and a commitment to a better world for generations to come.”

“In Ras Al Khaimah, we look to the future with ambition, turning unconventional ideas into tangible achievements that build a modern, sustainable urban environment,” Sheikh Saud said. “This trial flight represents a new step in developing smart, eco-friendly transport solutions that improve quality of life and support a diverse, resilient economy.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.