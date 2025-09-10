Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah hosts XPENG AEROHT electric flying vehicle trial, boosting smart mobility
Ras Al Khaimah: Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today witnessed the first trial flight of an electric flying vehicle by China’s leading company XPENG AEROHT at Al Jazirah Aviation Club.
The milestone marks a significant step toward shaping the future of smart and sustainable mobility in the UAE. Sheikh Saud said the trial reflects the UAE’s vision of building a future grounded in innovation and sustainability.
It also underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies in collaboration with international tech companies, strengthening its position as a preferred destination for living, working, investing, and tourism.
“In Ras Al Khaimah, we look to the future with ambition, turning unconventional ideas into tangible achievements that build a modern, sustainable urban environment,” Sheikh Saud said. “This trial flight represents a new step in developing smart, eco-friendly transport solutions that improve quality of life and support a diverse, resilient economy.”
He added, “The greatest challenge of our time is creating sustainable cities and cleaner transport systems. Today, from Ras Al Khaimah, we reaffirm our role in this global movement. Launching this vehicle is not just a technical achievement—it is a bridge from the present to the future and a commitment to a better world for generations to come.”
The Ruler also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the RAK Transport Authority and XPENG AEROHT, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, to develop and deploy flying vehicle technologies in the emirate for tourism, leisure, and rescue operations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox