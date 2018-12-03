Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday attended the March of the Union, as part of the Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2018 in Al Wathba, on the occasion of the 47th National Day.
Also participating in the rally were several tribes representing various emirates and regions of the UAE, who expressed their pride and joy at the 47th National Day and in the leadership led by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Shaikh Mohammad expressed his joy and pride at the gathering of the nation’s tribes. He said that the March of the Union represents a message of love and pride in the UAE’s history and heritage, as well as the values embedded in UAE society by the Founding Father, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
He also received General Ahmad Gaid Salah, Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of Staff of the Algerian National Army.