Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received on Thursday Dr Abdul Latif Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
During the meeting, Al Zayani conveyed a message to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, including an invitation to attend the 39th GCC Summit in Riyadh on December 9.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, was present.
Shaikh Mohammad and Al Zayani exchanged views on the agenda of the 39th Summit and means of enhancing the GCC’s march for the benefit of the peoples of their countries.