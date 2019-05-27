Dubai- His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Monday attended the meeting of the board of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA).

He instructed all federal and local government bodies to make the needed efforts to be among the top 10 places in 1, 000 global indicators over the next 10 years.

Shaikh Mohammad was briefed on the achievements made in the past 10 years, during the board meeting, which was held at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, marking the 10th anniversary of the launch of the journey of competitiveness in the UAE.

During the board meeting of FCSA, Shaikh Mohammad reviewed a report highlighting the outcomes of the policies put in place to boost the UAE’s competitiveness internationally over the past decade.