Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received two phone calls from Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who offered their condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and noted the virtues of the late president, as well as his track record of national achievements.
They also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of the UAE and stressed their keenness to advance cooperation and coordination.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked the two leaders, wishing their countries more stability, development and prosperity.