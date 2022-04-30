Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman, Dr. Rashad Al Alimi, the various aspects of bilateral relations in addition to an array of regional and global issues of mutual interest.
During the meeting which took place today at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed and Chairman Al Alimi exchanged congratulations on the advent of Eid Al Fitr, praying to Allah Almighty to make it an occasion of goodness, blessing and peace for the two countries and their brotherly peoples.
Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Al Alimi on assuming the leadership of Yemen, and expressed his sincere wishes to him for success in serving his country and its people, overcoming the difficult circumstances it is going through, and moving forward towards stability and peace.
Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to fulfil its national responsibilities towards ensuring the stability and security of Yemen and to achieve the aspirations of its people for development and progress.
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will spare no effort to provide all possible support to brotherly Yemen at all levels, highlighting the historical relations uniting the two nations.
For his part, Dr. Al Alimi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception and for the UAE's continuous support for the Yemeni people in various fields.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.