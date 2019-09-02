Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was briefed on the current plans charted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and its role in regulating the emirate’s business environment.

This came at a meeting with an ADCCI delegation led by Chairman Mohammed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, during which the delegates commended the support provided by Sheikh Mohamed for the chamber and its role the country’s overall development drive.