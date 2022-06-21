Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuc at Qasr Al Bahr.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Ciuc and his accompanying delegation, expressing his hope the visit will further boost bilateral relations.
The UAE President and Ciuc discussed cooperation in investment, trade, development and agriculture.
They also exchanged views on the latest developments on regional and global issues.
Ciuc offered condolences to Sheikh Mohamed over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as President of the UAE, wishing him success in leading the country.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Ciucăand expressed his wishes for more prosperity for Romania.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and a number of officials, as well as members of the Romanian delegation.